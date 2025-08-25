Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 25, 2025 In a fresh development in the Greater Noida dowry murder case, three close family members of the deceased have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze over dowry demands in Greater Noida.

Chilling videos emerge of how Nikki Bhati was dragged by hair and seen limping down stairs after being set ablaze, Nikki’s father demands death for her husband and in-laws

Supreme Court directs five comedians including Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakker to tender unconditional public apology for mocking persons with disabilities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, ‘nobody can be allowed to run government from jail in a democracy’; TMC, AAP, Samajwadi Party decide not to join JPC which will study Constitutional Amendment Bill

