Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 25, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Chilling videos emerge of how Nikki Bhati was dragged by hair and seen limping down stairs after being set ablaze, Nikki’s father demands death for her husband and in-laws
- Supreme Court directs five comedians including Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakker to tender unconditional public apology for mocking persons with disabilities
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, ‘nobody can be allowed to run government from jail in a democracy’; TMC, AAP, Samajwadi Party decide not to join JPC which will study Constitutional Amendment Bill
