Aadhaar is not a document of Citizenship: UIDAI

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday clarified that the Aadhaar is not a document of citizenship and the Supreme Court in its decision has directed UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants.

New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2020 0:20 IST
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday said that the Aadhaar was not a document of Citizenship. UIDAI made the statement on the backdrop of news reports suggesting it had issues of inquiry to people.

In its statement, UIDAI said, "There are news items in a certain section of media regarding UIDAI issuing notices of inquiry to some residents for obtaining Aadhaar on false pretence on complaints from the State Police which suspect them of being illegal immigrants. Unique Identification Authority of India: UIDAI clarifies that these reports are not presented in correct perspective and Aadhaar has got nothing to do with the citizenship issue as such. Aadhaar is not a document of citizenship. UIDAI has been mandated under the Aadhaar Act to ascertain residency of a person in India for 182 days prior to applying for Aadhaar. Also, SC in its landmark decision has directed UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants."

The clarification may assume importance in light of proposed National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercises.

