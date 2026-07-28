Removed 'Pradhan' to save 'Pradhan Mantri'; Akhilesh Yadav tears into Centre over NEET paper leak

New Delhi:

SP's Akhilesh Yadav has slammed Centre on the ongoing anti-paper leak amendment bill debate in the Lok Sabha, saying, "the government has removed 'Pradhan' to save 'Pradhan Mantri'". On students protests in the national capital over NEET paper leak, SP president said, "the government bows down, but it needs someone to make it bow down."

Here's how SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav slammed government in LS

Talking on paper leaks during the tenure of Modi government, Akhilesh Yadav said, "how did 20 exams get leaked during the BJP's ten-year tenure if the law were effective..?" He also criticised the Modi government saying, "how can those who failed to prevent the theft can be trusted. The new bill is merely an amendment to the existing law. Whom are you trying to fool?"

When Union Minister Kiren Rijiju raised the issue of "Emergency" and how government crushed the protest by imposing a nationwide Emergency, the SP President said, "I did not witness the Emergency, but have witnessed of what happened then right here in the national capital. The government has issued tear gas shells, nail-fitted batons and other weapons to crush students' protest."

More on anti-paper leak amendment bill debate in LS

The discussion on the anti-paper leak amendment bill is underway in the Lok Sabha, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh opening the debate in the House. This comes after the Centre on Monday introduced the bill in the lower house to amend the anti-paper leak law, with provisions for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, days after nationwide student protests over the NEET fiasco culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.

The proposed legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh amidst protests and sloganeering by the opposition, which has been demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 protest march to Parliament and in other parts of the country.

However, no discussion could take place on the Bill as the opposition refused to step back from its demand. The opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue since the Monsoon session began on July 20. As a result, no legislative business has been taken up so far, except for the introduction of two Bills.

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