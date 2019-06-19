Image Source : PTI 'Wash my lunchbox': Air India pilot orders crew member, argument delays flight by 77 minutes (Representational Image)

A major fight broke out on board Air India flight when the pilot allegedly ordered the junior staff to wash his lunchbox.

According to an India Today report, the incident took place on Monday at the Bengaluru airport onboard the fight to Kolkata in front of passengers.

As per sources, it all started after a minor tiff between the two officials.

On that day, the pilot had brought food from home. First, he asked the crew member to warm up the food. After everyone finished eating, the pilot allegedly asked the crew member to wash his tiffin box.

Soon, it turned into a major brawl as the crew member took the order as a major offence. The two officials started fighting in full public view, thereby, delaying the flight by 77 minutes.

A senior Air India cabin crew on condition of anonymity told India Today TV that such incidents were not unusual. "Captains often push the cabin crew to do menial jobs. They ask the crew to make lassi, milkshake and mix and match meals. I have had many such experiences but I have always taken a stand and told the Captains a firm no," he said.