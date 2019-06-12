Three-hour limit implemented at Taj Mahal, additional fees levied if time exceeds

Image Source : AP 'Three-hours limit' implemented at one of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal

The Archaeological Survey of India has implemented the 'three-hour limit' to visit Taj Mahal with effect from Sunday.

The visit to one of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal, is somehow capped as the visitors can be on the premises for only three hours.

If tourists exceed the time limit, an additional fees has been levied. The measure has been taken in order to streamline the crowd at the world heritage site.

Turnstile gates have been also introduced.

According to reports, as many as 14 turnstile gates have been installed at entry points -- seven each at both east and west entry gates.



For exit, five turnstile gates have been installed. There are separate gates for the tourists.

Earlier, visitors were allowed to stay from opening time to closing time that is 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.