Sealing cannot be done in Delhi without SC's permission: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Cabinet Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on Monday said sealing cannot be done in Delhi without the permission from the Supreme Court, as per Special Provisions Act.

His reaction came after reports about sealing drive in Amar Colony.

"Some newspapers are reporting that sealing is being done in Amar Colony on the direction of the Monitoring Committee. This cannot be done as the Special Provisions Act is applicable in Delhi," Jain told media.

As per the act, he said, any building built before 2009 cannot be acted against till 2020.

"If the Monitoring Committee wants to undertake any demolition or take any action, it must take permission from the Supreme Court before doing so. Sealing cannot be carried out in Amar Colony because all buildings in Amar Colony are pre-2009 and have protection under law."

Not just in Amar Colony, he added, all parts of Delhi are covered under this.

"If sealing is carried on despite this, it will be in gross violation of the Special Provisions Act and an Act of Parliament will have no meaning left," said Jain.

"The sealing must be stopped immediately," he said.

