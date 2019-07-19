Humid morning in Delhi, light rains on forecast

Image Source : PTI Humid morning in Delhi, rain likely (representational image)

Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 3.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The weatherman has predicted light rains in some parts of the city later in the day.

"Generally cloudy sky and light rain is expected today. The maximum temperature may settle at 32 degrees Celsius," he said.

On Thursday, minimum temperature recorded was 23.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | No rains in Delhi despite onset of monsoons, dry weather to continue till Tuesday

Also Read | If weather is bad, airlines must factor in alternative destination during flight planning: DGCA

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rainfall expected in NCR in next 24 hours

Watch | Morning rain brings respite from heat, results in waterlogging in parts of Delhi