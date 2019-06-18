Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Doctors remove 80 objects including keys, chains from man's stomach in Udaipur

Doctors remove 80 objects including keys, chains from man's stomach in Udaipur

"He was mentally ill and an addict. He would swallow everything. When he started complaining about continuous pain in the stomach, his family members brought him to the hospital," Dr DK Sharma said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Udaipur Updated on: June 18, 2019 13:01 IST
A team of four doctors conducted the operation which took
Image Source : ANI

A team of four doctors conducted the operation which took 90 minutes.

Doctors have removed around 80 objects including 'chillam', keys and coins from a mentally-ill patient's stomach in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

A team of four doctors conducted the operation which took 90 minutes.

"This could be considered a strange case. The man was admitted in the hospital complaining about a severe stomach ache. He was asked to undergo X-Ray. We were stunned to see small and big metal objects including nails inside his stomach," news agency ANI quoted Dr DK Sharma, as saying.

Without any delay, doctors readied the patient for operation and removed the objects weighing 800 gm in total.

Doctors discovered that the patient was mentally ill and an addict.

"He was mentally ill and an addict. He would swallow everything. When he started complaining about continuous pain in the stomach, his family members brought him to the hospital," he added.

The patient is now out of danger and is undergoing treatment.

This is not a one-off case. A few days back, doctors had removed 116 nails, long wire and an iron pellet from the stomach of a 40-year old man.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: 116 iron nails, long wire and iron pellet removed from stomach of man

ALSO READ | Shocking! Dead whale found washed up in Philippines with 40kg of plastic in its stomach

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi: 2 men cleaning tower from outside fall to death Next StoryJ&K: Kishtwar authorities tighten noose on govt teachers; to release salary on basis of 'attendance certificate'  