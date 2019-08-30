Class 10 student dies at school in Navi Mumbai

A 15-year-old boy died at a school at Nerul in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday morning, police said.
The incident took place at Poddar school in Seawoods locality.
Soumya Sanjay Bhatnagar, a Class 10 student, apparently had an epileptic fit near computer room at the school around 7.20 am and collapsed.
He was rushed to D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul where he was declared dead before arrival, a police official said.
Soumya was undergoing treatment for epilepsy and he had returned to the school after a gap of five days, he said.
The exact cause of death was not known as autopsy report was awaited, the official said.
A case of accidental death was registered at Seawoods police station and further probe was on, he added.
Three weeks ago, a Class 10 girl had died after collapsing during school hours at Modern School in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.
ALSO READ | 151 Delhi schools issued show-cause notices for not having special educators
ALSO READ | High schools reopen in Kashmir, students stay away
ALSO READ | Middle schools reopen in Kashmir, attendance low