Class 10 student dies at school in Navi Mumbai

A 15-year-old boy died at a school at Nerul in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Poddar school in Seawoods locality.

Soumya Sanjay Bhatnagar, a Class 10 student, apparently had an epileptic fit near computer room at the school around 7.20 am and collapsed.

He was rushed to D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul where he was declared dead before arrival, a police official said.

Soumya was undergoing treatment for epilepsy and he had returned to the school after a gap of five days, he said.

The exact cause of death was not known as autopsy report was awaited, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Seawoods police station and further probe was on, he added.

Three weeks ago, a Class 10 girl had died after collapsing during school hours at Modern School in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

