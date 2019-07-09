Image Source : PTI BJP leader lands in row over chat messages in Madhya Pradesh

BJP Ujjain divisional organisational secretary Pradeep Joshi has been removed from his post after objectionable chat messages exchanged with a local man found their way on social media, party sources said on Monday.

The objectionable chat messages between Joshi (55) and the local man (25) are doing the rounds of social media platforms for the last two days.

These messages were forwarded to the Madhya Pradesh BJP office in Bhopal by some people.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the party has removed Joshi, an RSS ideologue, from his post, the sources said.

When contacted, MP BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said he was unaware of any action against Joshi.

MP BJP president Rakesh Singh could not be contacted despite repeated efforts.

Joshi was also not available for comments on the issue.

Also Read | Senior Congress leader Mohammad Iqbal Malik, several party activists join BJP in J&K

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh woman asked to vacate house after joining BJP