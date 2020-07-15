HC Chief Justice sends Rs.10,000 as gift to Tamil Nadu lawyer who is weaving baskets to meet ends

Image Source : PTI Chattisgarh HC Chief Justice sends Rs.10,000 as gift to Tamil Nadu lawyer (Representational image)

Chattisgarh High Court Chief Justice PR Menon sent Rs. 10,000 to Tamil Nadu Lawyer K Uthamakumaran who was unable to make ends meet due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old lawyer who hails from the tribal malai Kuruvar community had suffered terribly due to the coronavirus lockdown as reported by TOI.

However, Chattisgarh Chief Justice Menon stepped up and sent him a gift of Rs. 10,000 along with a letter in which he wrote, "This is not a donation or a contribution out of any sympathy, but a 'gift' you deserve in recognition and appreciation of your concept/commitment to the 'dignity of labour".

Uthamakumaran was the first person from his family to have graduated with a degree in law; he was practicing in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. However, the lockdown had rendered him helpless and unable to sustain himself. Which is when he decided to go back to his family tradition of weaving baskets for a living.

Uthamakumaran lives in Thennankudi, Tamil Nadu. He is married and has a seven-year-old son. The lockdown had depleted all his savings and rendered him penniless in May. He had told TOI that he was willing to do any kind of work to support his family but the only other work he could do was his "ancestral vocation of weaving baskets." So, he went back to his roots and devoted himself to his ancestral art.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage