Over 150 Myanmarese soldiers seek refuge in Mizoram | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Aizawl: At least 151 Myanmarese soldiers, commonly known as the 'Tatmadaw,' sought refuge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after their camps in the neighboring country were overtaken by Arakan Army fighters, an armed ethnic group.

According to an Assam Rifles officer, the soldiers from the Myanmar army, carrying their weapons, fled and sought refuge with the Assam Rifles at Tuisentlang in Lawngtlai district on Friday.

Soldiers were attacked

The Assam Rifles officer further sadi that there have been intense gunfights between the Myanmar army and Arakan Army fighters in areas near the Indian border in recent days.

The officer mentioned that some of the Myanmarese Army personnel, who entered Mizoram on Friday, were critically injured, and first aid was administered to them by the Assam Rifles.

He said that the Myanmar army soldiers are currently in the safe custody of Assam Rifles at Parva in Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border. The Myanmar soldiers are expected to return to their country in a few days, as discussions are underway between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Myanmar military government, he added.

104 Myanmar soldiers fled to Mizoram last month

In November, 104 soldiers from Myanmar sought refuge in Mizoram after their military camps along the Myanmar-India border were taken over by the pro-democracy militia People's Defence Force (PDF).

The Indian Air Force airlifted them to Moreh in Manipur, from where they crossed the international border and entered Tamu, the closest border town in Myanmar.

(With PTI inputs)