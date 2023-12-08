ZPM leader Lalduhoma takes oath as Mizoram chief minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ZPM leader Lalduhoma

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma on Friday took oath as the new chief minister of Mizoram. Several other ZPM leaders also sworn in along with Lalduhoma at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers.

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who had served as the security in charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, held a meeting with the newly elected party candidates on Tuesday evening and discussed about formation of the council of ministers and distribution of portfolios, a party leader said. Later, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader.

"The Val Upa Council, an advisory body of the party, met Lalduhoma on Wednesday to decide the formation of the council of ministers," said ZPM media cell general secretary Eddy Zosangliana.

Lalduhoma meets Guv to stake claim to form govt

Meanwhile, Lalduhoma on Wednesday met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to stake claim to form the government.

Lalduhoma had expressed satisfaction with his party winning a majority of the seats in the House and emphasised the importance of building strong ties with the Union government.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas along with election officials called on the governor on Tuesday to hand over the gazette with the names of 40 newly elected candidates in the assembly elections.

The ZPM swept the state assembly polls on Monday by winning 27 seats, dethroning the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) which got only 10 seats.

The BJP trailed far behind with just two seats and the Congress just one.

Polling for the 40-member assembly polls was held on November 7, where more than 82 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters exercised their

(With PTI inputs)