Nagpur South West Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Nagpur South West Assembly Election 2024: The Nagpur South West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 52 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Nagpur South West is part of the Nagpur Lok sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

In 2019, Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dr Ashish Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 49344 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nitin Gadkari won from Nagpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 137603 votes by defeating Vikas Thakare of the Indian National Congress.

Nagpur South West Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 192261 voters in the Nagpur South West constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this 98832 were male and 92705 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 724 postal votes were cast in the constituency

In 2014, there were 191607 voters in the Nagpur South West constituency during the 2014 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99571 were male and 92036 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1032 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Nagpur South West Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Nagpur South West constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Nagpur South West Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Nagpur South West Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP: Devendra Fadnavis

INC: Prafulla Gudadhe

Nagpur South West Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis won the seat with a margin of 49344 votes (26.08%). He was polled 109237 votes and defeated Congress candidate Dr Ashish Deshmukh, who got 59893 votes. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VAB) candidate Ravi Als Ravindra Paikuji Shende stood third with 8821 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devendra Fadnavis won the seat. He was polled 113918 votes with a vote share of 30.80%. Congress candidate Prafulla Vinod Gudadhe got 64787 votes and was the runner-up.

Nagpur South West Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

2019: Devendra Fadnavis (BJP)

2014: Devendra Fadnavis (BJP)

2009: Devendra Fadnavis (BJP)

Nagpur South West Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nagpur South West Assembly constituency was 192118 or 49.98 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 192400 or 56.37 per cent.