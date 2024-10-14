Maharashtra: Mahayuti finalises nominees for Legislative Council, BJP to get major chunk, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra government has finalised seven names to be sent to the Governor for nomination to the state’s Legislative Council, sources said on Monday (October 14). Out of the seven names, the BJP has got the major chunk with three nominations, while allies in the Mahayuti tie-up Shiv Sena and NCP have 2 each.

12 members are nominated by the Governor in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. 7 members have been decided by the Mahayuti alliance. The Eknath Shinde government will recommend these names to the Governor for nomination.

Who all are finalised in the Mahayuti alliance?

According to sources, Chitra Wagh, Vikrant Patil and Tushar Rathod (current MLA from Nanded) have been finalised from the BJP for nomination to the Legislative Council.

The Shiv Sena has named Manisha Kayande, Hemant Patil while NCP has finalised Pankaj Bhujbal and Idris Naikwadi for the Upper House, sources said.

“Since Chief Minister Shinde's personal secretary, Balaji Khatgaonkar, will contest the election from Tushar Rathod's seat this time, BJP is sending Tushar Rathod to the Legislative Council,” sources said.