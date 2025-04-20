Maharashtra: 3 doctors booked for embezzling Rs 4.75 lakh from CM’s Medical Assistance Fund in Thane Three doctors in Thane, Maharashtra, have been booked for allegedly embezzling Rs 4.75 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund by submitting forged records for 13 fictitious patients. The fraud took place at Ganpati Multi-Speciality Hospital between May and July 2023.

Thane:

In a case of gross misconduct, three doctors have been booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 4.75 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund by submitting forged patient records and treatment documents at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said. In a statement issued Saturday evening, the Chief Minister’s Office described the alleged fraud as "deeply disturbing", noting that the fund is intended to help financially disadvantaged patients access urgent medical care. In view of the seriousness of the case, the probe has now been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing.

The FIR was registered on April 17 at the Khadakpada police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and other relevant provisions. The alleged fraud occurred between May and July 2023.

According to the CM’s Office, the accused — Dr Anudurg Dhone (45), Dr Pradeep Bapu Patil (41), and Dr Ishwar Pawar — allegedly submitted fabricated admission and treatment records for 13 non-existent patients at Ganpati Multi-Speciality Hospital in Ambivili, Mohane. Police officials said the trio forged medical documents, including records of surgeries and treatment, to falsely claim Rs 4.75 lakh from the CM’s fund.

How the scam was unearthed

The scam came to light on July 11, 2023, after discrepancies were detected in two major cases: Rs 3.7 lakh had been sanctioned for the treatment of a supposed brain ailment patient named “Arvind Solkhi”, and Rs 3.1 lakh for “Bhagwan Bhadane” for a similar illness. Investigations revealed that both patients were shown as admitted to hospitals different from those mentioned in the official records. When officials visited Ganpati hospital, where Bhadane was claimed to have been treated, they found the facility in extremely poor condition. Dr Dhone, who was questioned at the time, reportedly fled the premises under the pretext of picking up his child from school.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that Dr Dhone failed to appear before the Chief Minister’s Secretariat when summoned on July 17, 2023. In a later statement, he allegedly implicated Dr Pawar and Dr Patil as associates who had assisted him in getting the hospital listed on the government’s approved panel. Authorities also found that the contact numbers listed in the fraudulent applications were linked to Dr Pawar and Dr Patil, and not to any patients or their families.

'Strictest possible action....'

Head of the CM Relief Fund Cell, Rameshwar Naik, said the government would show “zero tolerance” for fraud involving public welfare schemes. “Strictest possible action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)