Eknath Shinde’s, Maharashtra Deputy CM, X account hacked, hackers post Pakistan and Turkey flags The hacking of a prominent political leader’s social media account highlights the rising cybersecurity risks faced by public figures in India. As leaders rely more on platforms like X to engage directly with citizens, such breaches emphasize the urgent need for stronger digital protection measures.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official X account (formerly known as Twitter) was hacked on Sunday (September 21), sparking a brief online security scare. Hackers gained access to his profile and shared posts featuring the national flags of Pakistan and Turkey. The suspicious activity caused concern among followers and political circles.

Posts quickly removed

The unauthorised posts remained live for a short period before being deleted. Shinde’s office confirmed that the cyber intrusion was identified swiftly, and corrective measures were taken immediately to secure the account.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Eknath Shinde's X account hacked.

The hackers also live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup. "We immediately alerted the cyber crime police. Our team that is in-charge of the Dy CM's X handle later retrieved the account," the official said. It took 30 to 45 minutes to set the account in order, the official added.

Account recovered by technical team

According to his office, the technical team acted without delay to regain access and restore the security of the Deputy CM’s account. The account has now been fully recovered and is functioning normally. Officials also clarified that no sensitive information was compromised during the incident.

Growing concerns over political cybersecurity

The hacking of a high-profile political leader’s social media handle underscores ongoing concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities faced by public figures in India. With political leaders increasingly using platforms like X to directly communicate with citizens, such incidents highlight the importance of stronger digital safeguards.

The Maharashtra cyber cell is expected to look into the incident to identify the people behind the breach.