Ajit Pawar flight crash probe: Low visibility, pilot pressure blamed in Baramati tragedy

Preliminary investigations into the Learjet 45 crash involving Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at Baramati airport point to low visibility and alleged pressure from the leader to land despite ATC warnings. The incident, captured on CCTV and flight data, has sparked scrutiny of non-scheduled operator YSR Ventures amid a tight schedule of rallies and Mumbai meetings. While no technical faults surfaced, foggy conditions and decision-making lapses emerge as key factors.

ATC warning ignored amid rushed schedule

ATC officials alerted the pilot against landing on Runway 11 due to poor visibility below the required 5,000 meters- actual conditions dipped under 3,000 meters. The plane circled twice, but Ajit Pawar, bound for 4 district council election rallies before a crucial Mumbai MoU signing, reportedly urged the pilot to land anyway, citing time constraints. Pilot protocol typically grants final landing authority, yet the order allegedly prevailed.

Pilot experience and clean technical record

Captain Sumit Kapoor boasted over 16,000 flying hours, with co-pilot Sambhavi Pathak at 1,500 hours; YSR Aviation confirmed no mechanical issues. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu verified constant ATC communication, noting one missed approach at 8:40 am before radar loss at 8:44 am during a mist-shrouded descent. Fog and weather are pegged as primary culprits.

Aircraft and operator under spotlight

The YSR Ventures Learjet 45 (Reg: 07/2014), used routinely by Pawar for Mumbai-Baramati-Pune routes, belonged to a non-scheduled operator licensed since March 21, 2014 (renewed 2023, valid to 2028). The fleet includes 17 planes: 7 Learjets, 5 Embraer 135BJs, 4 King Air B200s, and 1 Pilatus PC-12. Latest DGCA audit found no irregularities, though a sister Learjet (VT-DBJ) crashed on Mumbai landing in 2023- still under probe.

Ongoing AAIB investigation and broader implications

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau conducts a thorough inquiry, analysing black box data, CCTV, and witness statements. This high-profile crash renews calls for stricter VIP flight protocols, weather adherence, and oversight of private charters in election seasons. Updates expected as Pawar's rally commitments underscore the human cost of political urgency.