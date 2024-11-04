Madhya Pradesh: Teen hung upside down, forced to inhale chilli smoke over allegation of theft

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

After a video of two minor boys allegedly being subjected to molestation in one of the most gruesome ways went viral on social media, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday (November 4) said they had arrested three persons in connection to the incident. According to the information released, the incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna district, where the accused were seen allegedly molesting a minor boy by hanging him upside down and forcing him to inhale chilli smoke with hot coals placed near his head.

The police said the accused attacked the minors over charges of stealing a watch. The police mentioned, based on the footage available in the video, that a boy was seen hanging upside down with his hands tied with a rope and crying loudly. Later, as the video progresses, a tray of hot coal is placed near his head. The police added that in the video, a man was also seen tying another boy and is also allegedly being forced to inhale chilli smoke.

Case registered

Meanwhile, speaking of the details of the incident, Pandhurna's Superintendent of Police (SP) Sundar Singh Kanesh said the accused involved in the heinous incident has been nabbed by the authorities. They have been booked under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115 (causing hurt), 296 (obscene act), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), SP Kanesh mentioned.

Former MP CM Kamal Nath condemns the incident

Significantly, amid the ongoing probe, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath condemned the incident.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader demanded strict punishment against the culprits. "A video has emerged of a small child being hung upside down and beaten, followed by chilli smoke being applied to two other children in Pandhurna. This incident is extremely condemnable. There is no place for such acts in a civilized society. I demand the local administration take strict action against all the culprits in this case," he said.

"Along with this, I appeal to the people of Pandhurna and the entire Madhya Pradesh that losing patience in such small matters and the mentality of punishing children brutally is very dangerous. If any crime takes place or someone commits child abuse, then action should be taken according to the law and not take the law into one's own hands and start behaving brutally with children," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)