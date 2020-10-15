Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMARTEASYDECOR Vastu Tips: Never keep broken idols in the temple. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the height of photographs that should be kept in the temple. According to Vastu Shastra it is advisable to keep the height of photographs or idols from one finger to twelve fingers for worshipping in the temple of the house. Photographs or statues of higher height should be used for public temples only. Also, care should be taken of the maintenance of photographs or idols in the temple.

In any way, fragmented or cracked idols should not be kept in the temple. They should be immediately removed and immersed in a river, pond or kept under the peepal tree. Also, check if the idol or statue is made of metal, it can also be repaired when it is broken, but the wood or stone statue cannot be repaired, so they should be removed from the temple immediately when broken.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage