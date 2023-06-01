Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh to Kerala: Exotic places to visit this summer for rejuvenation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Exotic places to visit this summer

With temperatures soaring across the country and the scorching heat being almost unbearable at several places. The torrid weather makes our daily, mundane routines even more boring, making us long for a break. Working without proper breaks and at least a few days off from work can have a detrimental effect on your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Contrary to misconceptions, taking frequent breaks at regular intervals, both during the workday and dedicated time off from work, can go a long way in ensuring your well-being. Not only does it help you refresh and reset, but it can also make you more productive.

Weekend getaways require minimal planning and are significantly more cost-effective than a full-fledged vacation. All you need to think about is where you're going, when you want to go, and how to get to your destination. So, let's check some exotic places to visit this summer for rejuvenation

Theog, Himachal Pradesh

Located around 30km from Himachal's capital city of Shimla, Theog is a quaint town engulfed in nature. It's the perfect destination to reconnect with nature and get lost in its tranquility. A quiet escape on the borders of the Himalayas, Theog is a gem that is well-connected to the rest of Himachal via road, specifically National Highway 5 and National Highway 705. You can drive to the destination to enjoy the locals' annual Summer Festival with plenty of delicacies and pahadi folk music.

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in the hills of the Western Ghats, Yercaud exudes a magical charm. With panoramic views, breathtaking roads, majestic waterfalls, and pristine lakes, this hill station in Tamil Nadu is a must-visit, especially during summer, as the weather is pleasant. Yercaud also has remarkable trails for hiking, cosy cottages, and plenty of coffee plantations, making for a refreshing getaway.

Ponmudi, Kerala

Surrounded by misty slopes, wild mountain flowers, and breathtaking valleys, Ponmudi is one of the best places for a weekend trip, especially if you wish to be away from the bustle of the cities. This exotic destination has everything that can rejuvenate your soul - from picturesque hills to mighty rivers, magnificent waterfalls, and incredible wildlife. While you're here, make sure to visit the treehouse tower!

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

A trip to Rishikesh can be anything you want it to be. While it's true that it's often considered a spiritual destination, this town has much to offer. From views of the Ganges to majestic mountain ranges, yoga ashrams, and cafes where you can simply unwind, Rishikesh is a place that's sure to captivate any traveller. The town is also easy to reach by road, being well-connected and just 12km from Dehradun.

(With IANS inputs)

Read More Travel News