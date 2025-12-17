Meher Castelino, first Miss India, dies at 81: Remembering the woman who shaped India’s pageantry legacy Meher Castelino, Femina Miss India 1964 and the first-ever Miss India, has passed away at 81. A pioneering figure, her legacy laid the foundation for generations of Indian women to dream, lead and shine on global stages.

Meher Castelino, Femina Miss India 1964 and the first woman to win the title, passed away at the age of 81. A trailblazer in the fashion industry, she didn’t just wear a crown; she opened doors and set the stage for generations of Indian women to step into the spotlight with confidence and ambition.

Meher is survived by her son Karl, daughter-in-law Nisha, and daughter Christina.

Meher Castelino's journey: From beauty queen to fashion pioneer

Born in Mumbai, Meher rose to national prominence when she was crowned the first Femina Miss India in 1964. This victory marked a historic moment in Indian pageant history and launched a new era of beauty platforms in the country.

At a time when fashion and modelling weren’t mainstream career choices, Castelino blazed trails. Soon after her win, she represented India on the international stage at contests including Miss Universe and Miss United Nations. Later, she carved out a substantial career as a commercial and catwalk model. Meher appeared in more than 2,000 shows all over the world and later moved into fashion writing. From her first article in Eve's Weekly in 1973 to roles as fashion editor and syndicated columnist, she emerged as one of India's pioneering fashion journalists who shaped style and culture-related conversations for decades.

Femina Miss India organisation pays tribute

The official Miss India Instagram handle shared a heartfelt note for Meher. It reads: "With profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of Meher Castelino, Femina Miss India 1964 and the very first Femina Miss India. A true trailblazer, she opened doors, set standards and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly. A pioneer in the truest sense, her legacy lives on through the journeys she made possible and the dreams she helped shape. Our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace and her legacy forever shine."

The official account also posted a reel featuring her ramp walk. The caption reads: Our late Femina Miss India 1964, Meher Castelino, embodied an unmatched aura of grace, dignity and quiet strength. A true trailblazer of her time, she not only made her mark in the fashion industry but also paved the way for generations of women who followed on this very stage. Her presence redefined elegance, and her journey became a beacon of inspiration for countless dreams. Her legacy lives on through the values she stood for. We honour Meher ji by carrying forward her quiet grace, resilience and timeless elegance in everything we do.

Meher's journey inspired millions of women in India. Rest in peace, legend!