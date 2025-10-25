From salad dressings to detox shots: The right (and wrong) ways to use ACV daily Apple cider vinegar isn’t a miracle shot, but used wisely, it can boost digestion and flavour. Here’s the right (and wrong) way to use ACV daily, from salad dressings to detox myths, backed by science and common sense.

New Delhi:

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has become the Beyoncé of wellness trends, a star with devoted fans, a few critics, and plenty of myths swirling around it. Some swear by their morning vinegar shot, others drizzle it only on salads, while a brave few knock it back neat (please don’t).

Yes, ACV can do some good! However, not in the miraculous, cure-everything way the internet might claim. Used smartly, it’s a brilliant kitchen and wellness ally. Used incorrectly, it can wreck your enamel and upset your gut. So let’s decode what science actually says and how to get the benefits without the burn.

What the research really says (no hype, promise)

There’s some solid, if modest, evidence behind ACV’s reputation. A Nutrients review found people who took about two tablespoons of ACV a day saw small but real drops in weight and blood sugar levels. Another analysis of nine studies confirmed it helps reduce fasting glucose, handy for those managing insulin resistance.

So, yes, ACV may gently nudge your metabolism and blood sugar in the right direction. But it’s not a miracle shot, and it won’t melt fat while you binge on pasta. (Sorry, internet.)

And here’s the crucial bit: every study that saw benefits used diluted vinegar, not raw shots. Straight vinegar can damage teeth, burn your throat, and irritate your stomach lining. So sip, don’t shoot.

How to use ACV like a pro (and keep your teeth intact)

1. Stir it into your meals, not your mornings

Instead of those trendy “ACV detox shots”, whisk it into your food. Two teaspoons in a vinaigrette with olive oil, honey, and mustard? Perfect. It makes salads feel fancy, helps your digestion, and saves your throat from the sting.

If you really want to drink it, dilute one tablespoon in a tall glass of water and sip it slowly, ideally with a straw to protect your enamel.

2. Pair it with carbs

Vinegar slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, especially when eaten with starchy foods. That’s why a splash of ACV on rice or bread-based meals can soften the blood sugar spike. Some people even take it before pasta or biryani, yes, really.

3. Go easy on quantity

More isn’t better. A tablespoon or two a day is plenty. Anything beyond that? You’re just asking for acid reflux and annoyed teeth.

4. Pick your type wisely

The cloudy, unfiltered kind (with “the mother”) looks rustic for a reason: it’s minimally processed and contains some good bacteria. The clear, refined version works fine for cooking, but skip it for health purposes.

What not to do with ACV

1. Don’t drink it straight

Yes, some influencers do, but remember, most of them also have sponsorship deals and dental insurance. Always, always dilute it.

2. Don’t replace medication with it

If you’re managing diabetes or cholesterol, ACV can support your health plan, not substitute it. Doctors agree it’s complementary at best, not a cure.

3. Don’t overdo the “detox” narrative

Your liver already does a stellar job of detoxing, thank you very much. While ACV can aid digestion, it won’t flush out toxins or “reset” your body overnight.

4. Don’t expect miracles

The biggest myth about ACV is that it melts fat. While it can curb appetite slightly, real, sustainable results still come from balanced eating and regular movement. ACV is a sidekick, not the superhero.

Small, smart hacks to make it part of your day

Add a spoonful to homemade hummus or chutney for extra tang.

Stir a teaspoon into warm water with honey and cinnamon for a soothing post-meal drink.

Use it to quick-pickle vegetables, carrots, cucumber, or beetroot for a gut-friendly snack.

Drizzle over cooked lentils or stir-fried greens for brightness and balance.

Think of ACV as seasoning, not medicine. It works best when it’s part of your food, not a separate ritual.

Apple cider vinegar isn’t the secret to eternal youth, but it can be a clever, tasty tool in your everyday routine. Use it to lift flavours, support digestion, and add a touch of acidity to balance your meals.

Skip the dramatic shots, stay gentle, and remember: wellness doesn’t come from punishment, it comes from consistency (and good salad dressing).