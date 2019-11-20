Indian scientists develop the first ever contraceptive injection for men

Contraception is a big problem in India and the proof is our population. Though many safe contraceptive methods like condoms and contraceptive pills are available in the market, the responsibility of contraceptive protection ultimately falls on the head of the woman- be it contraceptive rings, IUDs, vaginal condoms or pills. Now if reports are to be believed, men too will be able to take equal responsibility for safe sex.

Researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research, a government-funded biomedical research agency, have successfully completed clinical trial on an injectable male contraceptive, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The contraceptive which will be delivered via an injection in the testicles will last for approximately 13 years. It will involve injecting a polymer, called styrene maleic anhydride, into the vas deferens of a man, effective blocking sperm from leaving the testicles. A preceding shot of local anesthesia will supplement the procedure.

Dr. R.S. Sharma, senior scientist with ICMR said, “The product is ready, with only regulatory approvals pending [from the government]. The trials are over, including extended, Phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with a 97.3% success rate and no reported side effects. The product can safely be called the world’s first male contraceptive.”

“The polymer was developed by Professor S.K. Guha from the Indian Institute of Technology in the 1970s. ICMR has been researching on it to turn it into a product for mass use since 1984, and the final product is ready after exhaustive trials,” said Sharma.

Though it will be around 7 months before the drug is out in the market for use, we hope that this helps India combat its population explosion.

