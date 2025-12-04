Is your skin looking darker in winter? Dermatologist reveals the real reason Many people tan more in winter because UVA rays remain strong, outdoor exposure increases, and dry skin makes pigmentation look deeper. Dermatologists say winter tanning is gradual, stubborn, and best prevented with daily sunscreen, hydration and antioxidant skincare, not just summer routines.

New Delhi:

Winter has a reputation for being gentle...soft sunlight, cooler temperatures and a pleasant break from summer’s skin worries. But anyone who has lived through an Indian winter knows a strange truth: the sun may feel weaker, but it still tans you, often more stubbornly than in summer.

According to Dr Tanushree Biswas, Consultant Dermatologist and Head Medical Advisor at Kaya Limited, the “winter sun lull” makes people underestimate UV exposure, which leads to slow, deep tanning and long-lasting pigmentation. Unlike summer tans that appear quickly, winter tanning is gradual and harder to reverse.

“Winter tan tends to develop silently over weeks. By the time people notice their skin has darkened, the damage is already more serious and more difficult to treat,” Dr Biswas notes.

Why the skin darkens faster in winter

The winter sun is deceptive

Because the sun feels milder, people spend more time outdoors, morning walks, terrace chai, picnics, weddings, markets and winter vacations. This longer, unprotected exposure leads to pigmentation, even if UV feels “friendly.”

UVA rays remain constant

UVB (burning rays) drop in winter, but UVA, the rays responsible for tanning, pigmentation and ageing, stay strong all year. UVA also penetrates glass, clouds and fog, so even a short commute or balcony break accumulates damage.

Dryness makes the skin look darker

Winter air strips moisture from skin, weakening the barrier. This makes skin:

rough

dull

uneven

prone to dark patches

As Dr Biswas explains, “Winter dehydration and barrier damage make tanning look more dramatic because the skin lacks its natural radiance.”

Diet and lifestyle contribute

Comfort food season, fried snacks, sweets, and spicy meals can trigger inflammation and dullness, which accentuate pigmentation.

Why winter tanning is harder to get rid of

Winter tan isn’t dramatic at first; it builds slowly, week after week.

By the time you notice it, the damage may include:

epidermal tanning

uneven tone

patchy dryness

melanin buildup

post-inflammatory marks

This makes winter tanning more stubborn and long-lasting than summer tan.

Prevention matters more than repair

Dermatologists emphasise that winter skincare shouldn’t be minimal; if anything, it should be more structured and preventative.

Wear sunscreen every single day

The biggest myth, Dr Biswas says, is that sunscreen is a summer product. “Sunscreen must not be seasonal. UV exposure is constant and cumulative, even on cold mornings and cloudy days,” she warns. A broad-spectrum SPF 30+ protects against UVA-induced tanning and premature ageing.

Gentle exfoliation once or twice a week

This helps remove surface buildup and prevents patchy tan.

Use antioxidants like Vitamin C

They brighten skin, reduce oxidative stress, and improve resilience.

Hydrate the skin barrier

Moisturiser + sunscreen is a winter essential combo.

If the tan has set in, treatment can help

For stubborn tanning or pigmentation, dermatologists may recommend:

chemical peels

hydrafacials

laser toning

antioxidant treatments

These work best when done under medical supervision, particularly in winter, when skin is already sensitive.

Cold weather feels safe, but UV damage doesn’t take holidays. Most people only react when the tan becomes visible; by then, bigger changes have already happened.

As Dr Biswas puts it, “The easiest way to prevent tanning and premature ageing is to stay mindful of sun exposure throughout the year.” Winter may feel gentle, but your skin still needs daily protection, smart habits, and a little kindness, because a slow, quiet tan is still a tan.

