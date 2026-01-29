TNSURB SI Result 2025 at tnusrb.tn.gov.in soon; how to download merit list PDF TNSURB SI Result 2025: TNUSRB SI result 2025 link is tnusrb.tn.gov.in, the candidates can check and download SI merit list on the official portal- tnusrb.tn.gov.in, once released.

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will announce the result for Sub Inspectors recruitment exam soon. The candidates can check and download Sub Inspectors merit list PDF on the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The TNSURB SI written exam was held on December 21.

The candidates can check and download TNSURB SI merit list PDF on the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in. To download TNSURB SI merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in and click on SI merit list PDF link. TNSURB SI merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TNSURB SI merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Click on TNSURB SI merit list 2025 PDF link

TNSURB SI merit list 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save TNSURB SI merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.

“The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has notified the recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police – 2025 vide Notification dated 04.04.2025. The 1:5 ratio results of the written examination were published on 27.01.2026. In this connection, it is informed that a software-related error has been noticed in respect of certain candidates who had changed their option from Open Quota to Departmental Quota pursuant to G.O.(Ms) No.410, dated 18.08.2025, by which a common examination was introduced for both Departmental and Open candidates. Due to the said software glitch, such candidates were inadvertently left out from the Departmental quota list and were instead considered under the Open quota. The above software error has necessitated rectification of the results published on 27.01.2026. Accordingly, the revised 1:5 result will be published shortly.” TNSURB notification mentioned.

TNSURB recruitment drive is being held for 1299 posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluka and Armed Force). For details on TNSURB SI exam result 2025, please visit the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in.