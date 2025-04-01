SBI Clerk Mains 2025 admit card to be out tomorrow, when and where to download Junior Associate hall tickets? SBI Clerk Mains 2025 admit cards will be releasing tomorrow, April 2. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam can download their hall tickets for Junior Associate recruitment exam from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. Check details here.

The State Bank of India is set to conduct the mains exam for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre on April 10 and 12. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam can download their SBI Mains 2025 clerk admit cards from the official SBI website.

The results for the Clerk (Junior Associate) exam 2025 were announced on March 28. Along with the results, SBI released the state-wise cut- off marks and scorecards for candidates who appeared in the exam. Those who have successfully qualified are eligible to appear for the mains exam. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exams were held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. Candidates can now download their results using their credentials on the login page.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Admit Cards: How to Download

1. Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

2. Click on 'Current Openings'.

3. Click on the notification link that reads, ' Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2023-24/27).'

4. It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on the notification link 'Mains Exam for SBI Junior Associate Admit Cards'.

5. A login page will appear on the screen.

6. Enter your credentials and submit.

7. SBI Clerk 2025 mains admit cards will appear.

8. Download and save your SBI Clerk mains 2025 admit cards for future reference.

Exam Pattern

The selection process consists of two stages: Prelims and Mains. Those who qualify in the prelims exam are eligible for the SBI Clerk Mains exam, which is scheduled to be conducted soon. The admit cards will be uploaded tentatively tomorrow, April 2. The exam will cover subjects such as General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the Objective tests, with 1/4 th of the marks assigned to each question deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates must achieve a minimum percentage of marks in the aggregate (5% relaxation available for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates). The minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be determined by the bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subjects are prescribed. Section-wise marks will not be maintained