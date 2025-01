Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jharkhand: Four including 3 school students die as autorickshaw collides with truck in Ramgarh district.

Jharkhand: At least four persons including three school children were killed after their autorickshaw collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday morning, police said.

"As per the information received so far, three school children who were travelling in the auto were killed and the driver of the vehicle was also killed in the accident," Ramgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar told media.

More details are awaited in this regard.