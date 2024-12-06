Friday, December 06, 2024
     
  Severe cold prevails in Jammu and Kashmir, Zoji La temperature drops to minus 18°C

Severe cold prevails in Jammu and Kashmir, Zoji La temperature drops to minus 18°C

IMD forecasts dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping further, while Zoji La records a freezing minus 18°C and light snowfall is expected in high-altitude areas.

Published : Dec 06, 2024 16:06 IST
Snowfall in Zoji La
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Snowfall in Zoji La

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that from December 4 to December 7, the weather will remain generally dry, with a further drop in night temperatures. While daytime temperatures are expected to stay warm, the cold conditions during the night will intensify. The IMD also forecasted light rain or snowfall in the higher altitude areas from the night of December 8 to the morning of December 9.

Freezing temperatures in high altitude areas

In the high-altitude regions of Ladakh, the temperatures have dropped to severe lows, causing a significant chill. Zoji La, a mountain pass in Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a temperature of minus 18°C, while Leh, Kargil, and Drass are also experiencing freezing conditions. Leh's temperature dropped to minus 10°C, intensifying the cold wave sweeping through the region. The IMD has indicated no immediate relief from the severe cold for Kashmir residents, with the coming nights expected to be even colder.

Minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir

On Thursday, the following minimum temperatures were recorded across various cities:

Kashmir:

  • Srinagar: -4.1°C
  • Qazigund: -4.4°C
  • Pahalgam: -6.5°C
  • Kupwara: -3.4°C
  • Kokernag: -2.4°C
  • Gulmarg: -4.3°C
  • Sonmarg: -6.2°C
  • Anantnag: -6.3°C
  • Gandarbal: -3.6°C
  • Pulwama: -6.3°C
  • Bandipora: -4.6°C
  • Baramulla: -3.3°C
  • Budgam: -4.6°C
  • Kulgam: -3.8°C
  • Shopian: -6.6°C
  • Larnu: -7.0°C

Jammu:

  • Jammu: 8.6°C
  • Banihal: -2.6°C
  • Batote: 1.9°C
  • Katra: 4.3°C
  • Bhaderwah: 0.3°C
  • Kishtwar: 2.2°C
  • Pader: -8.4°C
  • Kathua: 7.4°C
  • Ramban: 8.1°C
  • Samba: 3.7°C
  • Udhampur: 3.5°C
  • Poonch: 5.5°C
  • Rajouri: 3.0°C

Ladakh:

  • Leh: -10.4°C

With the cold wave continuing, residents are bracing for further drop in temperatures, especially in the coming nights. The weather department has urged people to take necessary precautions as the harsh winter conditions intensify in Jammu and Kashmir.

