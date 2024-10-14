Jammu-Kashmir results show Congress suffered major setback in its once stronghold Jammu region

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra along with other leaders

The Congress party has almost lost its political footing in Jammu and Kashmir, as evidenced by its performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections. In the past, Congress had consistently won a considerable number of seats in both the Jammu region and Kashmir. However, it is now experiencing one of its worst electoral outcomes. A major factor behind this downfall is the BJP’s growing influence in the region, particularly in Jammu, which has gradually slipped out of Congress’ control.

After the crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s disappointing performance in the Assembly polls has further deepened tensions within Congress, with state leaders reportedly attributing the failure to the alliance with the National Conference (NC).

Additionally, party leaders are also upset over several internal issues too such as ticket allocation, the appointment of Pradesh chiefs, the introduction of three acting chiefs before the elections, and a lack of serious campaigning. Recently, senior Congress leaders and defeated candidates from Jammu held a meeting to address these concerns and brainstorm solutions. Reportedly, the leaders within the party are also upset over

the working of party’s Jammu and Kashmir in-charge, Bharat Singh Solanki, with many accusing him of not taking the Jammu division seriously.

Party's Performance in Jammu Division

In the Jammu division, Congress fielded 32 candidates, yet except for Vijaypur, Kathua, and Udhampur East, the party struggled across the region. Out of 43 seats, Congress managed to secure only one seat in Rajouri. All 21 candidates from the Hindu community who contested for Congress in the Jammu division lost their elections. In 2014, the party won seats in Surankot, Reasi, Banihal, and Inderwal, but all of these have been lost this time around. According to sources, disillusioned with the party’s current situation, some leaders are now considering exploring their political futures with other parties.

