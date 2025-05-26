Jammu and Kashmir: Massive fire engulfs Madarsa in Shopian, firefighters and security forces rush to scene A massive fire erupted at Jamia Sirajul-Uloom Madarsa in Shopian, Kashmir, prompting a swift response from locals, firefighters, and security forces.

New Delhi:

A devastating fire broke out at the Jamia Sirajul-Uloom Madarsa in the Imamsahib area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening, triggering immediate action from local residents, fire and emergency services, and security forces.

Flames were reportedly seen engulfing one of the buildings within the seminary's premises, with thick smoke billowing from the site. As soon as the fire was noticed, locals rushed to the scene, attempting to contain the blaze while simultaneously alerting the fire department. Firefighters arrived promptly to battle the flames, and security forces were deployed to assist in managing the situation.