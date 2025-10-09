World Sight Day 2025: Why regular eye check-ups reveal more than vision issues Eye specialists Dr Pooja Prabhu and Dr Sushmitha Sriganesh explain how regular eye check-ups go beyond improving vision; they can detect early signs of diabetes, hypertension, and neurological diseases, making annual eye exams essential for overall health.

New Delhi:

We often think of an eye check-up as something to do only when vision blurs or we need new glasses. However, experts are in consensus that the eyes are a mirror to general health. Indeed, your eyes can be the initial indicators of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disease, and even neurological illnesses.

A thorough eye check-up, doctors assert, is not merely about your eyesight; it's about detecting silent diseases before they get out of control. We spoke to two Bengaluru-based doctors: Dr Pooja Prabhu, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Padmanabhanagar, and Dr Sushmitha Sriganesh, Executive Director, Shraddha Eye Bank & Cornea, Phaco & Refractive Consultant at Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, to know about the significance of eye checkups.

Why regular eye check-ups reveal more than just vision issues

“During a routine eye exam, we’re not just checking your ability to see clearly,” says Dr Prabhu. “We’re looking at your blood vessels and optic nerves, which can show early warning signs of systemic health issues long before symptoms appear.”

“World Sight Day’s theme this year, ‘Love Your Eyes’, reminds us that eye care is healthcare,” adds Dr Sriganesh. “By making eye screening a part of your annual health routine, you can preserve your vision and detect life-threatening illnesses early.”

“During a routine eye check-up, we’re not just checking how clearly you can read a chart,” says Dr Pooja Prabhu, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, Padmanabhanagar. “We’re actually examining the health of your nerves and blood vessels, and those can tell us a great deal about your overall health.”

The eyes are a window to your body’s health

Unlike most organs, the eyes allow doctors to directly view your blood vessels and nerves without invasive tests. Changes in their structure or colour can be the first clues to serious diseases like diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, or even neurological issues.

For instance, diabetic retinopathy, tiny leaks or swelling in the retina’s blood vessels, can show up long before a person even knows they have diabetes. Similarly, subtle swelling or narrowing of the optic nerve may point to glaucoma, high blood pressure, or even increased brain pressure.

“In India, ophthalmologists follow a strict protocol for patients diagnosed with diabetes or hypertension,” Dr Prabhu explains. “A baseline eye check is done at diagnosis, followed by annual check-ups. This simple habit prevents avoidable blindness from conditions like glaucoma or macular degeneration, which often progress silently until it’s too late.”

Early detection saves more than just vision

“Regular eye check-ups reveal much more than just vision problems,” says Dr Sushmitha Sriganesh, Executive Director, Shraddha Eye Bank & Cornea, Phaco & Refractive Consultant, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bengaluru.

“During a routine eye examination, we can detect early signs of conditions such as cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. These diseases progress quietly and by the time symptoms appear, damage may already be significant,” she adds.

Dr Sriganesh emphasises that World Sight Day’s 2025 theme, ‘Love Your Eyes,’ is more than a slogan; it’s a reminder to treat eye health as part of preventive care. “Making annual eye screenings a habit helps us protect not just our sight but also catch systemic diseases early,” she says.

Eye health throughout life

Routine eye examinations are not only for the elderly. Early screening benefits children by detecting vision issues that may impact learning or development. Adults in their 20s and 30s should have periodic checks, especially if they spend long hours on screens, experience frequent headaches, or have a family history of eye disease.

“Your eyes are one of the few organs that can warn you about problems elsewhere in the body,” Dr Prabhu says. “A timely eye exam could literally save your sight and your life.”

An annual eye exam is far more powerful than it seems. It’s a check not only on your eyesight but also on your heart, brain, and metabolic health. As this year’s World Sight Day urges, love your eyes, and they’ll help you see life more clearly, for longer.

Also read: Cataract: Expert shares common eye problems faced by urban professionals