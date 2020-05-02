EXCLUSIVE: Treat genetic diseases with Swami Ramdev's effective yogasanas

Genetic disease is a major problem that keeps on going from generation to generation. According to Swami Ramdev, the human body is made up of 37 trillion cells and it becomes important for a person to lead a healthy life to avoid transferring any disease to the next generation. Genetic diseases are caused due to DNA abnormality. There are many kinds of genetic diseases like cancer, hypertension, depression, obesity cancer, height problem, thyroid, liver problems, asthma etc. These genetic diseases are called 'Bijdosha' in Ayurveda. These diseases can be eradicated from the root by doing 11 yogasanas, according to Swami Ramdev.

Yogasana for genetic diseases

Mandukasana- Immunity is strengthened by doing this asana. Along with this, the liver and kidneys remain healthy and the digestive system works properly. Shashankasana- Heart patients will benefit by doing this asana. In addition, it helps purify the lungs and keeps the intestines and liver healthy. Ustrasana- By keeping this posture for 1 minture or half minute, the heart remains healthy. Vakarasana - This asana helps to control diabetes, blood-sugar levels. Also, keeps the nervous system healthy. Ardha Matsyendrasana- By doing this asana, toxic substances are released from the body. It keeps the spinal cord, liver, kidney healthy. Gaumukhasana- Beneficial in cervical pain and strengthen the arms muscles Markatasana- By doing this asana, you will be able to regulate diabetes, along with blood pressure control. Pawanmuktasana - Removes Weakness, abdominal heaviness. Also helps in treating constipation. Naukasana - Do this asana for half to 1 minute daily Uttanapadasana- Keep the liver kidneys fit, controls the blood pressure

Pranayamas

According to Swami Ramdev, along with performing Yogasanas, one must do pranayamas daily. You can include Surya Namaskar, Kapalabhati, Bhastrika, Ujjayi, Bhramari, etc. during your workout session.

Home Remedies for genetic diseases

Women should consume Shilajit.

Giloy

Eat male asparagus.

Eat Amla in any form.

Ghrit Kumari

Ashwagandha

Chyawanprash

Consuming ghee and milk makes the body strong and healthy.

