Jhajjar Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Jhajjar Assembly Election 2024: The Jhajjar Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of Haryana. It is the constituency number 66 of Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The BJP and Congress are the main parties on the seat. Congress’ Geeta Bhukkal won the election both in 2014 and 2019 Assembly Elections.
There were 1,06,569 valid votes polled on EVM and there were 32 valid postal votes polled. As many as 1,06,601 valid votes polled in total.
Jhajjar Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)
- 1967: M Singh (Independent)
- 1968: Ganga Sagar (Congress)
- 1972: Manphul Singh (Congress)
- 1977: Mange Ram (Janata Party)
- 1982: Banarasi Dass (Lokdal)
- 1987: Medhavi Kirti (Independent)
- 1991: Dariyav Khatik (Janata Party)
- 1996: Ram Parkash Dahiya (Haryana Vikas Party)
- 2000: Dariyav Khatik (Independent)
- 2005: Hari Ram (Congress)
- 2009: Geeta Bhukkal (Congress)
- 2014: Geeta Bhukkal (Congress)
- 2019: Geeta Bhukkal (Congress)
Jhajjar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2019
The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 64.19 per cent and 67.75 per cent people had polled their votes in 2014.