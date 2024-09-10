Jhajjar Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jhajjar Assembly Election 2024

Jhajjar Assembly Election 2024: The Jhajjar Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of Haryana. It is the constituency number 66 of Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The BJP and Congress are the main parties on the seat. Congress’ Geeta Bhukkal won the election both in 2014 and 2019 Assembly Elections.

Jhajjar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

In 2014, there were 158202 electors, out of whom 84401 were males and 73801 were females. There were a total of 2129 service voters. There were 107174 voters, out of which 57714 were males and 49367 were females. There was 67.75 per cent voter turnout in 2014.

There were 1,06,569 valid votes polled on EVM and there were 32 valid postal votes polled. As many as 1,06,601 valid votes polled in total.

In 2019, there were 1,73,787 electors in the constituency, out of which 93,258 were males and 80,526 were females. There were 3,732 service electors. There were a total of 1,11,548 voters, out of which there were 59,033 males and 51,314 females. The voter turnout in 2019 was 64.19 per cent. There were 1,09,970 valid votes polled on EVM. 852 valid postal votes were polled.

Jhajjar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jhajjar constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in single-phased Assembly polls on October 5, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state, including Chandigarh, Hisar and others.

Jhajjar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Jhajjar will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on October 4, however, the ECI revised the date for the polls in Haryana along with the date for the declaration of results.

Jhajjar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Congress has fielded Geeta Bhukkal on the seat while the rest of the parties are yet to declare their candidates.

Jhajjar Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

1967: M Singh (Independent)

1968: Ganga Sagar (Congress)

1972: Manphul Singh (Congress)

1977: Mange Ram (Janata Party)

1982: Banarasi Dass (Lokdal)

1987: Medhavi Kirti (Independent)

1991: Dariyav Khatik (Janata Party)

1996: Ram Parkash Dahiya (Haryana Vikas Party)

2000: Dariyav Khatik (Independent)

2005: Hari Ram (Congress)

2009: Geeta Bhukkal (Congress)

2014: Geeta Bhukkal (Congress)

2019: Geeta Bhukkal (Congress)

Jhajjar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2019

The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 64.19 per cent and 67.75 per cent people had polled their votes in 2014.