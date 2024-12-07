Haryana police bust major cyber fraud, 8 arrested for defrauding over 1,900 people of Rs 9 crore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV One of the accused was taken by the police

In a significant breakthrough, the Sonipat police have uncovered a large-scale cyber fraud operation, arresting eight individuals who defrauded 1,931 people across India of nearly Rs 9 crore. The gang primarily targeted less-educated individuals through deceptive online schemes, with victims lured by fraudulent "task games."

The accused, identified as Ajay, Pintu, Sachin, Rawalram, Harimohan, Rakesh, Yashraj, and Deshraj, were arrested in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Savai Madhopur, and Jodhpur after an investigation prompted by a complaint from a local resident, Gaurav.

Gaurav, from Jati Kala village, filed a complaint on October 11, 2024, detailing how he was duped through a series of online tasks. He was initially asked to like photos in exchange for small amounts of money, which led him to a Telegram group where more tasks were offered.

Eventually, Gaurav was manipulated into depositing large sums of money, believing he would receive significant returns. In total, he deposited Rs 16,93,976. When the fraudsters demanded an additional Rs 2,00,000, Gaurav realised he had been scammed and reported the case to the police.

Following Gaurav’s complaint, Sonipat Cyber Police traced the fraudsters' activities and arrested the eight members involved. They recovered mobile phones, Rs 27,000 in cash, a chequebook, and ATM cards, and froze Rs 7,98,000 in bank accounts linked to the criminals. The fraudsters used fake job offers, online trading schemes, and stock investment promotions to lure victims, often through links sent via WhatsApp or Telegram.

The police have warned the public about rising cyber frauds, particularly targeting individuals with limited digital knowledge. Authorities urge caution when engaging in online transactions, stressing the importance of verifying offers before taking action. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to identify more victims and expand the scope of the case.

(Inputs from Saini Mallik)