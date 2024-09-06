Haryana polls: Savitri Jindal, India’s richest business woman, to contest from Hisar as independent

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Talking about taking membership of the BJP, Savitri Jindal said that she did not take membership but campaigned for son Naveen Jindal

Haryana Assembly polls: Savitri Jindal, country's richest woman (at $39.5 billion according to the Forbes website, dated August 21), will contest the Haryana Assembly elections from Hisar, but not as a BJP candidate. She will fight the elections as an independent candidate. This announcement was made on Thursday, a day after the list of candidates for 67 assembly constituencies, including Hisar, was released by BJP.

In a statement, Savitri Jindal had earlier said that she had neither joined the BJP nor had resigned from the Congress. In its list for the Haryana polls, the BJP has made health minister Dr Kamal Gupta its candidate from Hisar, who is MLA from this constituency for two consecutive terms.

Savitri Jindal was in race for BJP ticket

Savitri Jindal this time was in the race for BJP ticket from Hisar for the Haryana polls and after the announcement of tickets, she reached her residence at Jindal Chowk on Thursday morning where many of her supporters had gathered.

During the meeting, all her supporters said that “Bibi ji (Savitri Jindal) go ahead, we are with you” and urged her to contest the election.

After meeting supporters, she said that she would follow their orders and later, Savitri Jindal said that Hisar is her family and the family is saying “I have to contest the election, I will have to listen to them”.

Savitri Jindal on ticket from Congress

Talking about getting a ticket from the Congress, she said that the decision in this regard will also be taken by her supporters.

Talking about taking membership of the BJP, she said that she did not take membership but campaigned for son Naveen Jindal in Kurukshetra and for Ranjit Singh Chautala in Hisar.

Saying that she is not angry with the BJP, she said the decision taken by the senior leaders of the party should be accepted and it is very good.

Savitri further added that this is her last election and by winning, she wants to complete the “unfinished work of Hisar”. She also added that a lot of work has been done in Hisar even under the BJP govt but a lot is still left.