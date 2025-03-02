PM Modi visits Anant Ambani's Vantara animal rescue centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar PM Modi visits Vantara: Vantara is a rescue centre dedicated to the welfare of captive elephants and wildlife, providing sanctuary, rehabilitation and medical care to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.

PM Modi visits Vantara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre located in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat.

Vantara, spanning 3,000 acres within the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex, serves as a rescue centre committed to the well-being of captive elephants and wildlife. It offers sanctuary, rehabilitation, and medical care to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.

The centre also empowers local communities by offering sustainable livelihood opportunities and training in humane animal care practices.

The center is home to over 2,000 animals across 43 species, supported by cutting-edge facilities such as advanced veterinary equipment, spacious enclosures mimicking natural habitats, and an expert team of over 2,100 staff, as per the facility's website. Vantara not only promotes animal welfare but also aims to educate visitors on conservation efforts and the importance of biodiversity.

PM Modi to visit Somnath temple

The Prime Minister will later offer prayers at Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district. He will then chair a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust that manages the renowned place of worship. PM Modi is the chairperson of the Trust.

PM Modi arrived here on Saturday evening to take part in several events during his Gujarat visit, which also includes chairing a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

After staying overnight at Sasan, Modi will enjoy the jungle safari on Monday.

On his return to 'Sinh Sadan', the PM will chair a meeting of NBWL as its ex-officio chairman. The NBWL has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different States, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various States.

After the meeting, PM Modi will interact with some women forest staffers at Sasan, officials said.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: When will railways start exporting high-speed freight train engines from Dahod unit? Ashwini Vaishna

Also Read: Gujarat: Couple, their two sons among 5 killed as SUV collides with bus in Banaskantha district