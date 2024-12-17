Sambhal Violence: What happened in 1978 communal riots which CM Yogi mentioned in UP Assembly?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Idols and wells were found inside the reopened Sambhal temples.

Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has been in focus since the November 24 violence at the Shahi Jama Masjid in the district. After days of unrest, recently a temple which was locked since 1978 was reopened, which sparked political debates. Speaking about the Sambhal issue on the first day of the Winter Session of UP Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Sambhal has a history of communal violence and that 209 Hindus have been killed in communal violence in Sambhal since 1947. In 1978 alone, 184 Hindus were killed but no one spoke a single word for them, said CM Yogi.

The UP CM’s statement on Sambhal holds significance as it comes after the reopening of the temple and recovery of idols in the nearby wells in the district, which locals claim have been locked since the communal riots of 1978. During a campaign against electricity theft in the area, a police official said that they “stumbled” upon the temple and informed district authorities immediately.

Referring to 1978 Sambhal riots, CM Adityanath highlighted that the 184 Hindus were “burnt alive” in mass violence leading to curfews that lasted several months. “Riots continued into the 1980s, which claimed more lives, one in 1980, one in 1982, and four in 1986. Violence persisted in 1990-1992, with five deaths, and in 1996, with two more deaths," he said.

What happened during the 1978 communal riots?

Reports suggest that in the 1978 communal riots, many Hindu families were displaced from the area due to sectarian violence and that they had to lock the temple as they fled from the area in Sambhal. Speaking on wells which have been found in the area, Adityanath furiously asked, "Who closed 22 wells? Who created a tense atmosphere in Sambhal? These same people. They must have pelted stones, disturbed the peace, and spoiled the atmosphere. Not even one of them will be spared.”

CM Yogi narrated the ordeal of a Hindu businessman whose hands, and legs were chopped for monetarily helping people. As many as 184 Hindus were allegedly burnt alive during the riots. Locals say that there were 45 families of Hindus in the locality of Deepa Sarai and Khaggu Sarai who left their homes gradually. Some reports even suggest that the population of Hindus significantly reduced from 45 per cent to 15 per cent after the 1978 communal riots.

Wells found inside temple closed for 46 years

Recently, three damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal which was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials said. The Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

District Magistrate of Sambhal, Rajender Pensiya, told media that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated. The Sambhal issue has triggered several instances of sporadic violence in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)