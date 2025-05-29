Operation Sindoor has exposed Pakistan, gave befitting reply to terrorists: PM Modi in virtual address PM Modi said Sikkim, rich in biodiversity, has set examples in nature conservation and added that Sevoke-Rangpo project will link Sikkim with rail network.

Gangtok:

PM Modi in his virtual address congratulated the people of Sikkim on 50th statehood anniversary and said, "I also wanted to be a part of this celebration with you. I left Delhi early in the morning and reached Bagdogra, but the weather prevented me from going further... But such a magnificent scene is in front of me, where people are everywhere... I apologise to all of you. But as the Chief Minister has invited me, I assure you that whenever the state government decides, I will come to Sikkim and attend the celebrations of Sikkim completing 50 years of statehood..."

PM Modi virtually laid the foundation and inaugurated multiple development projects in Sikkim, including a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district, Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District, and the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District.

PM Modi said, "Sikkim decided a democratic future for itself 50 years ago... The people of Sikkim believed that when everyone's voice was heard and everyone's rights were protected, everyone would have the same opportunities for progress. Today, I can say that the belief of each family of Sikkim has strengthened... In the last 50 years, Sikkim has become a model of nature and progress... In these 50 years, such stars have emerged from Sikkim who have illuminated India's sky..."

PM Modi added that in the last decade the Central government has brought the North East to the centre of development. “We are working on the resolution of Act East, with the ideology of Act Fast. Recently, the North East Investment Summit was held in Delhi, where investors announced big investments in the entire North East, including Sikkim. With this, big employment opportunities will be available to Sikkim's youth," he said.

Enjoying protectorate status under the Union of India after the country’s Independence in 1947, Sikkim became an Indian state on May 16, 1975, following a referendum.

Hoardings and banners with welcome messages to the prime minister have been put up in the state's capital, Gangtok, and its surrounding areas.

