Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOBBYDEOL Bobby Deol's web series 'Aashram' to release on August 28, see first look teaser

Actor Bobby Deol’s digital debut series “Aashram” will premiere on August 28 on MX Player. The 51-year-old actor took to social media to share the premiere date and first look teaser of the web series, directed by filmmaker Prakash Jha. “Here is the first look of #Aashram, I am looking forward to seeing it together with you all on August 28, 2020 only on @MXPlayer. @prakashjha27 @IamRoySanyal @AaditiPohankar @DarshanKumaar @AdhyayanSsuman," Deol wrote on Twitter.

Have a look:

The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

Deol is also awaiting the release of his Netflix film “Class of 83”, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. On Friday, it was announced that the film will release on Netflix next month. The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal. That apart, "Masaba Masaba" is also slated to release in August.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage