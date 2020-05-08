Five reasons why you should not miss Baarish Season 2

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Baarish has memorable songs in the form of its title track and Preet.

There has been much anticipation about the launch of the upcoming season of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s romantic drama Baarish. Having won hearts with the first season, audiences are excited for season 2 of Baarish starring Sharman Joshi, Asha Negi, Priya Banerjee, Manit Joura, Sahil Shroff, Anuj Singh Duhan, Abhishek Verma, and Vikram Singh Chauhan. While it may seem like a mainstream love story between man and woman, one will get to see the roller coaster of emotions in the not-so-simple life of Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi). Here are 5 reasons why you must binge-watch the second season of Baarish

More drama as compared to the first season – ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have left absolutely no stone unturned in making the second season bigger and better in every aspect. High on production, the show is equally high on drama. Apart from romance, viewers can certainly expect things to go sour between their favorite couple as differences start to creep in. And if that wasn’t enough, the presence of a third person in any relationship just adds to the complications. While it does seem like there might be light at the end of the tunnel, it’s going to be easier said than done for Anuj and Gauravi to reconcile.

A mesmerizing soundtrack – You can’t have a romantic show on ALTBalaji without any music. Having made a name for themselves in the OTT space for introducing original tracks in its shows, Baarish too has memorable songs in the form of its title track and Preet. While the former is the perfect monsoon mushy track, the latter with its meaningful lyrics shows you that sometimes a relationship is all about the maturity in it. On many occasions, it’s the music that takes a story forward and audiences can be rest assured that they’ll be on a melodic journey while they watch the second season of Baarish.

The chemistry between the lead pair – They say some matches are made in heaven. The same holds true when we see Anuj and Gauravi on screen. Be it moments of love or an argument, there’s never a dull moment between them. Watching them go through their ups and downs after more than a year is certainly going to feel like a breath of fresh air. While we see them go through moments where it seems that they may never reconcile, as hopeless romantics, we are certainly rooting for them to get back together and live happily ever after.

Set in the romantic backdrop of the rains – Is there a better season for romance than the monsoons? We think not. Get set to fall in love with Anuj and Gauravi all over again, while they get drenched and enjoy their piping hot tea with vada pav and extra chilies. Releasing just ahead of the monsoon, here’s a couple that’ll certainly make you want to spend time with your loved one and lets you feel the magic of monsoon in this scorching heat.

A star-studded cast – Along with Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi who hold your attention with every scene, it’s the rest of the cast in the form of Priya Banerjee, Manit Joura, Sahil Shroff, Anuj Singh Duhan, Abhishek Verma, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shubhangi Latkar who are perfect in their supporting roles as well. And if that wasn’t enough to get you all excited, the second season features the veteran and evergreen actor Jeetendra Kapoor making his digital debut. We can say with absolute certainty that it’s a cameo that will leave a lasting impression on your minds.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage