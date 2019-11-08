Angad Bedi excited to play cop in web series MUMBhai

Friday, November 08, 2019
     
Angad Bedi's character is loosely based on the life of Mumbai-based encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2019 14:02 IST
After entertaining audience in the avatar of a lawyer in web series "The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati", actor Angad Bedi has now turned cop for Ekta Kapoor's new crime drama "MUMBhai".

The show is set against the backdrop of '90s all the way till 2000s. It will trace the friendship between a cop and a gangster.

Angad's character is loosely based on the life of Mumbai-based encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Talking about the project, Angad said: "This is the first time I am playing the role of a cop for a project and it's a whole new world which I'm looking forward to delve into.

"Having played an army man in Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena's upcoming biopic 'The Kargil Girl' has made me realise the responsibility that comes with essaying the strong men who don these courageous uniforms to help protect us.

"So it's a major thing for me that two of my upcoming projects are based on parts based on armed forces and a law enforcement personnel.

"I have worked with Ekta for another project just recently and I'm looking forward to another fantastic association. The script of 'MUMBhai' is very layered and detailed and it's part for me which will be new."

Actor Sikandar Kher will reportedly essay the role of a gangster in "MUMBhai".

Write a comment

