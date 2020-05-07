Maniesh Paul's throwback photo from his childhood is too cute for words. Seen it yet?

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, many celebrities have been taking to their social media to share throwback pictures for their fans. Adding to the list is the name of the man with outstanding sense of humor and exceptional wit-- Maniesh Paul. Maniesh who takes his audience by surprise be it on stage or off stage has now left them awe-struck with a glimpse of his cute childhood days where his mother had given him an adorable hairstyle and we are gushing over the cute picture forever now.

Well when it comes to hairstyling, our mothers hold a special place as they were out first hairstylists. Maniesh recently posted a picture of his childhood where he mentioned about his mother tying ponytails or buns when he had long hair. He took his Instagram and shared his picture where he captioned it saying, "Ek toh meri mummy ko meri pony-tail banana bada acha lagta tha....yahan pe juda (bun)banaya hai!!hahahahaha but what amazing and stress free days those were!!"

Check out the picture below.

Maniesh, while talking about the pandemic told ETimes, "It’s a global pandemic and a reality that a lot of people probably are still not willing to accept. They are taking things lightly while the state and central governments are working tirelessly to get things under control. Trust me, I am a workaholic and I know sitting home is not easy. But we have to. I have nothing against anyone but I am not able to make jokes and create humour out of this situation. I am totally for healthy fun and humour but it should not have religious and racist shades."

Have a look at what he is up to amid the lockdown:

