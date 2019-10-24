Open letter to Devoleena: Fight like a woman, do not dilute #MeToo

If you want to play THE WOMAN CARD in physically demanding tasks, be India's guest and do it -- and desperately, but Ms Bhattacharjee, do not, and I repeat, DO NOT DARE TO DILUTE A MOVEMENT WHICH TOOK OVER TWO DECADES TO BUILD UP AND SHOW RESULTS.

Ms Devoleena Bhattacharjee

I am not an audience -- neither of your previous shows', nor of Bigg Boss', of which you are currently a part. But I am a responsible woman -- living in this patriarchal society, where women, and history has enough number of examples, have struggled to even speak about their harassers.

My Twitter timeline is filled with what you claimed could be a "#MeToo incident" inside the Bigg Boss house. I was left in a state of shock by the absurdity of your argument.

I had to check the feed on Voot, and watch for myself if your claim was a case of sexual harassment -- because #MeToo is clearly out of the question. AND BY MILES, out of the damned question.

And I want to bring this to your notice, Ms Bhattacharjee.

One of the most popular web encyclopediae explains #MeToo as: "a social movement that is against sexual violence and sexual assault. It advocates for females who survived sexual violence to speak out about their experience."

In October 2018, almost a year after the #MeToo movement erupted in the United States, more precisely, Hollywood, allegations of sexual harassment and assault flooded India's media industry.

Among the innumerable cases that were reported in India, there was a journalist who recounted a tale from over a decade and a script writer who detailed the series of events after two decades -- at a risk of being questioned about the delay.

An incident of sexual harassment leaves you shattered from within the core and only a victim can understand what it takes to even address a related topic -- and hence, the delay.

Picture the scenario where every word uttered by them was true... It would have taken them reserves of self assurance and confidence to come out in public and speak about what had transpired back then -- THAT'S WHAT SEXUAL HARASSMENT DOES TO YOUR SOUL!

Ms Devoleena Bhattacharjee, what Sidharth Shukla did to you or might have done to you was not a matter related to #MeToo. He is not your senior; nor is he misusing and abusing his power.

And I am not even commenting on if he is wrong or right -- that should be best left for your audience, and more importantly, the makers and the host of Bigg Boss, to decide.

You are a celebrity. And you, at best, know what goes in- and out- side the industry. How dare you then "threaten" to levy #MeToo charges against a man who might or might not have touched you inappropriately DURING A TASK IN THE REALITY SHOW KNOWN AS BIGG BOSS!?

You, at best, knew there would be tasks in the house asking you to physically fight with well-built men.

If you want to play THE WOMAN CARD in physically demanding tasks, be India's guest and do it -- and desperately, but Ms Bhattacharjee, do not, and I repeat, DO NOT DARE TO DILUTE A MOVEMENT THAT TOOK OVER TWO DECADES TO FOMENT, BUILD UP AND SHOW RESULTS.

And if you are woman enough, fight on your merits. DO NOT USE THE WOMAN CARD.

Sidharth Shukla is a well-built man; if you cannot compete with him, leave the task. But do not shame yourself, and the entire womanhood, by mouthing irresponsible statements. It is because of statements like this, and false and frivolous cases, that the movement lost its relevance...

Do not be Indian women's culprit. FIGHT LIKE A WOMAN, MS BHATTACHARJEE!

p.s. I know you are inside the house, but I hope Salman Khan, being the man he is, brings this to your notice. Thanks in advance, sir.