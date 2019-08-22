BARC TRP Report Week 33, 2019: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Kundali Bhagya, check top shows of the week

Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
The BARC TRP report for the week 33, 2019 is full of surprised as the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed top spot, with Kundali Bhagya on second and KumKum Bhagya on the third place. Have a look at the full list inside.

New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2019 20:06 IST
Every Thursday brings the ranking of your favourite Television shows on the BARC TRP report and the list of the top shows of week 33, 2019 are finally out. This week the top spot has been grabbed by the very popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looking at how interesting the re-union story of Kartik and Naira is going on. Next in line was, Kundali Bhagya at the second spot with the original show KumKum Bhagya taking the third spot on the list. 

Want to know about your favourite show’s position in the TRP list of the week? Have a look at the full list listed out by BARC here:

1.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

India Tv - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

2. Kundali Bhagya

India Tv - Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya

3. KumKum Bhagya

India Tv - KumKum Bhagya

KumKum Bhagya

4. The Kapil Sharma Show

India Tv - The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show

5. Superstar Singer

India Tv - Superstar Singer

Superstar Singer

6. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

India Tv - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

India Tv - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

8. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

India Tv - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

9. Tujhse Hai Raabta

India Tv - Tujhse Hai Raabta

Tujhse Hai Raabta

10. Dance Deewane 2

India Tv - Dance Deewane 2

Dance Deewane 2

