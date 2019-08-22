BARC TRP Report Week 33, 2019: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Kundali Bhagya, check top shows of the week

Every Thursday brings the ranking of your favourite Television shows on the BARC TRP report and the list of the top shows of week 33, 2019 are finally out. This week the top spot has been grabbed by the very popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looking at how interesting the re-union story of Kartik and Naira is going on. Next in line was, Kundali Bhagya at the second spot with the original show KumKum Bhagya taking the third spot on the list.

Want to know about your favourite show’s position in the TRP list of the week? Have a look at the full list listed out by BARC here:

1.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

2. Kundali Bhagya

3. KumKum Bhagya

4. The Kapil Sharma Show

5. Superstar Singer

6. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

8. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

9. Tujhse Hai Raabta

10. Dance Deewane 2

