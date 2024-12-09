Amaran makers remove controversial scene from Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan Doss starrer | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Amaran makers remove controversial scene from the film

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi was a hit in theatres and after its OTT release, the film is getting the deserved praise across the country. However, the makers of the film got into trouble after a court case was filed against them. Correcting their mistake, the makers of Amaran altered the scene where they unintentionally revealed the phone number of a college student in Chennai. For the unversed, a legal dispute resulted from a sequence in the movie where Sai Pallavi's character Indhu gave Sivakarthikeyan's character Amaran her phone number. A Chennai college student named Vaageesan received over 4,000 calls from people who thought his number was Pallavi's because of the aforementioned scene.

The student alleged that his phone number had been shown in the film without permission. In the film, the number of Indu, played by Sai Pallavi, has been shown as Rebecca Varghese's phone number. Engineering student Vaageesan said in his complaint that after the release of the film, he is neither able to sleep properly nor concentrate on his studies. He also said that he is also facing difficulty in his studies due to the calls. Also, he is demanding Rs 1.1 crore as compensation from the makers.

The film 'Amaran' was released on October 31, on the occasion of Diwali, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in ​​the lead roles. On the day of Diwali, Vaageesan started receiving calls from unknown numbers. Initially, he answered the calls and said that it was not Sai Pallavi's number, but then due to continuous calls, he put the phone on silent mode. Later, he also received similar messages on WhatsApp, which made him realise that his mobile number had been used in the film. However, the makers of Amaran have corrected their mistake by altering the scene from the film. For the unversed, Amaran was released on Netflix last Friday.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, says 'Every aashiq is a villain'