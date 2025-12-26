Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 release date, time in India: Finale episode details Stranger Things Season 5 is nearing its end as Volume 3 drops on January 1 in India. Here’s the exact release time, episode details, and finale expectations.

New Delhi:

Netflix show Stranger Things Season 5 is currently trending in India and overseas. The Sci-fi horror drama, which is at its last stage, is back with volume 2. And now just the finale episode needs to be released on January 1, 2026, in India.

The show, led by Millie Bobby Brown is created by The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Season 5 volume 2 features 3 episodes, and they were released today, December 26, 2025, in India. Now let's see when Volume 3 releases on Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 release date and time (US, global)

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3, which means episode 8 will release on New Year's Eve, December 31, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 release date in India: Exact IST timing

The Netflix show's volume 3 will release in India on January 1, which will reveal the end of the story.

How many episodes are there in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3?

Stranger Things Season 5 has 8 episodes and the makers decided to released the entire season in three parts. The first part was released on November 26, 2025. Volume 1 came with four episode, the second part of the show features three episodes, which were released today. And now volume 3 which only feature the last and finale episode will release on New Year's.

With this, the iconic show will also come to an end. For those who don't know, the Netflix show first premiered on July 15, 2016 and ever since has been the highly watched show every season.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 episodes list: What to expect

The last season of Stranger Things is expected to end with the Hawkins grownups winning the last battle with Vecna. With El and Will on one side, the team now really looks stronger. Moreover, Max's contribution in this battle is also a high that needs to be explored. Hence, it's safe to say that Stranger Things Season 5's Volume 3 will be nothing less than a roller coaster ride.

