Vishal Bhardwaj on drugs in Bollywood: Please leave us at our condition

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the investigations have led to the drug angle in the case. A lot of Bollywood actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone have been summoned by Narotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Amidst all this many celebs have come out and spoken about the ongoing drug probe in the film industry. Recently, writer-director Vishal Bharadwaj who was present as a guest at the press conference of screenwriter’s association was asked his views about the whole thing. The director said:

“Yeh logo ki banayi hui bakwas hai, aajkal jo khaas chal rahi hai. Humari Industry bohot hi khoobsurat hai jahan par aapas mein bohot pyar hai. Jab kisi film ki shooting khatam hoti hai tab poori unit ko ek dusre se bichhadne ka bohot dukh hota hai. Mujhe yahan kabhi baahripan ka ehsaas nahin hua. Mujhe is industry ne bohot pyaar dia hai. (All this made up especially whatever is going on these days. Our industry is very beautiful and there is utmost love between everybody. Whenever a shooting of a film gets over the whole unit becomes sad. I never felt like an outsider. This industry gave me a lot of love.)”

He further added,

“Yeh Industry aisi hai jahan aap raaton ko star ban sakte hain or joker ban sakte hain. Agar aapme talent hai toh aapki lottery lagne se koi nahin rok sakta chaahe wo filmy khaandaan se hai ya non filmy khaandaan se. Humari industry mein bohot bhaavnatmak pyar hai. Yahan par koi toxic culture nahin hai balki hum sab ek parivaar hain. (This industry is such a place where you can become a star or a joker overnight. If you have talent no one can stop you from making a mark, be it somebody from a filmy background or a non filmy background. Our industry is full of love. So, please spare us and leave us on our situation we are fine. There is no toxic culture here, infact we all are like a family).”

