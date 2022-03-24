Ram Charan, Jr NTR and stakes of Rajamouli's RRR: A look at box office reports of their last 5 films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRR MOVIES Ram Charan, Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli join hands for RRR

The anticipation around pan-India movie RRR is at its peak. And it has plenty of reasons for the same. It is led by two most popular actors down south --Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the force behind magnum opus SS Rajamouli and two Bollywood names, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn who have substantial crowd pull in northern cinema halls. The stakes are even higher with RRR, given the popularity of its viral songs on social media and the mega-budget that it is built upon.

Nonetheless, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are not oblivious to the stakes. In the past they have has given some mega hits. Ahead of the release of RRR, here's looking at the last five films of the two leads and how they faired at the box office.

Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli, the most-hyped director of the country right now, is known for his bromance with Jr NTR. Rajamouli and NTR started off their individual careers with their movie 'Student No. 1' and went on to work together in films like, Simhadri, Sye and Yamadonga. As they team up again for RRR, let's take a look at five films that the actor starred in and how they performed at the ticket window.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Jr NTR's last big screen outing was four years ago in 2018 with Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film was a commercial success raking in over Rs 165 crore at the box office. The film pulled the audience to the theater given the positive word of mouth. Later, it was dubbed and released in Tamil as Idhu Ennoda Jilla.

Jai Lava Kusa

In the first week itself, Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa was just Rs 10 crore away from entering the Rs 100 crore club. NTR was seen in a triple role and the audience and critics both lauded his performance.

Janatha Garage

Janatha Garage gave a competition to Rajamouli's Baahubali. The film registered the highest opening for a Telugu film in 2016 and is the second highest Telugu opening of all time, behind Baahubali: The Beginning. At the end of its theatrical run, the film had raked in Rs 135 crore and emerged as the highest grossing Telugu film of the year in addition to being the third biggest grosser of Telugu cinema.

The Telugu-language action thriller film also hit the screens in 2016, the same year as Janatha Garage. However, unlike the previous film, the film had a limited run at the ticket window. With a budget of over Rs 45–50 crore, it could only managed to earn Rs 87.2 crore.

Temper

Temper is another commercial success from Jr NTR's filmography. Made a budget of Rs 35 crore, the film performed well at the ticket window and collected Rs 74.3 crore. The film could have performed better but it lost many screens across the world due to new releases like Bandipotu and Gayakudu and a couple of more dubbed films. These affected its business to quite an extent.

Ram Charan

Actor and producer Ram Charan is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He's the son of superstar Chiranjeevi and has given some of the biggest hits of Telugu films. However, his last film Vinaya Vidheya Rama wasn't a commercially successful film. He rose to prominence after the success of SS Rajamouli's fantasy action film Magadheera. It was just his second film. As he gets back with the filmmaker, here's looking at his last five films and their box office performance.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Ram Charan was last seen in 2019 film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Luck wasn't on Charan's side for this. Not only the film has a bad reception critically, but it also tanked at the box office. The film was made at a budget of Rs 70 crore and could earn only Rs 95 crore at the ticket window.

Rangasthalam

Released in 2018, Rangasthalam had a successful run at the box office, so much so, that it went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year. It had a blockbuster opening and Ram Charan received critical acclaim as well. The film was commercially successful, grossing a total of Rs 216 crore, and is among the highest-grossing Telugu films. It was made at a budget of Rs 60 crore.

Dhruva

With Ram Charan in the lead Dhruva was released in 2016. It had an average run at the box office with total collections of Rs 87.55 crore. It was mounted at a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Bruce Lee: The Fighter

Another commercial hit from Ram Charan's list is Bruce Lee: The Fighter. The film raked in over Rs 55 crores. The film had a good first day and collected more than Rs 12.66 crore, on its opening day, registering the highest opening day collection of Ram Charan's film.

Govindudu Andarivadele

Govindudu Andarivadele became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2014. The film grossed approximately Rs 86.2 million in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together on the first day of its theatrical run. Ram Charan's film also completed a 50-day run on 20 November 2014.

As the three join hands for the first time, it will be interesting to see, if RRR can become Ram Charn and Jr NTR's biggest box office success. It will also be interesting to see if it can shatter the records set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Note: Box Office and budget figures have been sourced from wikipedia.com.