Is Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar linked to Uri? Danish Pandor responds | Exclusive

Danish Pandor is aware of the curiosity surrounding Dhurandhar Part 2, but he is careful not to step beyond what he can officially share. In December, Danish, who played Uzair Baloch in the film, spoke exclusively to India TV about Dhurandhar Part 2.

Asked about timelines, Pandor made it clear that the makers have been working on the film for a considerable period. “Humne shoot kar liya hain. 1.5 years ke duration mein we have shot entirely. We started off in July 2024 and we finished in October 2025. It's in the post-production stage,” he had then said, firmly adding that more details will be revealed only at the right time. “March 19 ko khulasa hoga. Agar maine itni si bhi cheez bata doon, excitement chala jaata hain.”

Danish Pandor on the length of Dhurandhar Part 2

When the conversation turned to the length of Dhurandhar Part 2, Danish Pandor suggested that the makers have chosen to prioritise storytelling over trimming the narrative. “I think it's going to be almost the same [as first part] because the content is so beautiful. You can't chop, you are going to miss out on lot of beautiful things if you chop onto even a minute stuff,” he explains, underlining the creative intent behind retaining the film’s structure.

Danish Pandor on Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi and possible URI connection

The closing moments from Dhurandhar had sparked intense discussion online, particularly around the reveal connected to Ranveer Singh’s character as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and references to URI: The Surgical Strike. Responding to this, Pandor admitted he did notice the growing number of reels and theories doing the rounds. “There are so many references and reels coming on it. I'm coming across all those reels. But the thing is I don't know. I mean like people are deducing a lot of things and let them do that. I have no clue what exactly is; but I am not sure whether that's necessarily Aditya Dhar's vision," he said.

He added that viewers are scrutinising every detail, from characters to hidden meanings. The actor stated, “Bade Sahab ke baare mein koi pooch raha, koi Jaskirat ke baare mein pooch raha hain. I am just looking and wondering... it is very good to see that people are constantly in the zone in the groove of Dhurandhar. They're constantly trying to figure out, scrutinize things around Dhurandhar. It's a beautiful feeling to see but at the same time, I'm absolutely oblivious.”

Danish Pandor on box office expectations for Dhurandhar Part 2

With expectations already high, Danish Pandor is cautious when asked whether the sequel can surpass the first film at the box office. He avoided direct comparisons while still hinting at the scale involved. “It can't be a comparison, but the only thing I can say is it's going to be humongous. There are too many things happening in that as well,” he says.

Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser was released today. The film is slated for release on March 19, 2026.

